Corrections Center inmate escapes while on release to find job

Authorities are looking for a CCC inmate who removed his electronic monitoring device Thursday afternoon near a bus stop while on an approved outing to find a job.

Dustin Lankster, a Community Corrections Center-Omaha inmate, removed the device at 1 p.m. Thursday near a bus stop at 30th and Taylor streets in Omaha. CCC-O inmates are at the lowest custody level with the fewest restrictions, allowing them to participate in work opportunities, and attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Lankster, 38, is described as a 6-foot white man with brown hair weighing about 240 pounds. He has one brown eye and one blue eye.

He began serving his 10- to 16-year sentence on drug, evasion, and felony theft charges on Dec. 1, 2015; but had a parole hearing scheduled for April.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Nebraska State Patrol at 402-471-4545.