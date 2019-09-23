Corralled fugitive faces decades in prison after plea deal

A Grand Island, Nebraska man could face more than six decades in prison as the result of an April clash with a sheriff's deputy that triggered a rapid-fire list of crimes atop the warrants in which he was already named.

Tristan Bush, 33, has entered No Contest pleas to:



Resisting Arrest

Using a Deadly Weapon

Child Abuse

Using a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest

Assault on a Police Officer

In exchange, prosecutors dropped weapons and obstruction charges.

His legal quagmire quickly thickened on April 12, 2019. According to court records, around 11 p.m. that day, Bush was riding in a car that was stopped for speeding near an intersection about seven miles west of Grand Island.

A deputy involved in the traffic stop discovered that Bush was wanted on several outstanding felony warrants. He tried to arrest him but authorities say Bush slide into the driver's seat and stepped on the gas.

The deputy reached into the vehicle in an attempt to stop it and was attacked by a pit bull that was also in that vehicle. Bush had allegedly threatened deputies at the scene that any attempt to arrest him would result in the dog attacking and authorities said that's exactly what happened.

According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, the dog would not release the deputy and the deputy, "was forced to shoot the dog," as Bush was driving away, "dragging the Hall County deputy,” along with him.

The deputy was able to break free as the car sped off. There was also a child in that vehicle.

A brief pursuit followed but it was terminated out of concern for the child. Bush vanished.

He resurfaced several days later in the Houston, Texas suburb of Pasadena where he was arrested and ultimately returned to Hall County to face the charges that led to the plea deal.

Tristan Bush is scheduled to be sentenced November 1.

The combined maximum penalties for his convictions could bring up to 62 years in prison.