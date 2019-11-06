Corps to maintain dam release through November

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to maintain the release of water at Gavins Point Dam at 80,000 cubic feet per second through November.

Gavins Point Dam, which is in southeastern South Dakota, is the last of a series of six dams along the Missouri River.

The Corps says the current release is about twice the normal flow at this time of the year. Releases from some dams above Gavins Point are six or even ten times normal.

The current upper basin runoff forecast is slightly less than 2011 which was the highest runoff in 121 years of record-keeping.