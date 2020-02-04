Corps predicts high spring runoff following alarming ice jams

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is expecting one of its biggest spring runoff seasons on record. Not helping matters, an ice jam is forming along the Elkhorn River just north of Scribner.

Chunks of ice as far as the eye can see jamming up the Elkhorn River.

Enough for the National Weather Service to issue a flood advisory but not all that uncommon.

"I wouldn't say you see them every year it really depends on how cold it gets, whether it warms up fast or slow, how much snow you have runoff there,” said John Remus Chief of the Missouri River Water Management Division and Northwestern Division U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

It's runoff the corps of engineers are preparing for.

"We are predicting a very large runoff season in 2020,” said Remus.

Not as devastating as last year, in fact, the runoff prediction is about half the amount the Missouri River Basin saw in 2019.

"If realized it would be a top 10 runoff season over 122 years of record, so it is still a significant runoff if it materializes,” said Remus.

One of the major factors in the prediction is the wet ground.

"That's one of the reasons for the very large runoff forecast is we do have very wet soils throughout the basin, particularly in the upper basin,” said Remus.

As the evidence of warming temperatures appears the corps say they've put themselves in a decent position to manage what may come. Their reservoir system emptied of last year's runoff -- and ready for more.

“We are releasing as much as we can as much as downstream conditions allow in order to maintain as much of that flood storage as we move into the spring runoff season,” said Remus.

And while scenes like this may put you on edge, Remus says a high runoff forecast doesn't necessarily mean flooding.

“It's just a much larger potential for flooding, so people just need to be aware, know where their risks are and make plans accordingly,” said Remus.

As for the threat this ice jam is posing, it's set to run out tonight with no significant flooding yet to be reported.

The public can learn even more about what may come this spring Tuesday night. The National Weather Service and Nebraska Emergency Management Agency are holding a public meeting in Fremont to discuss what they believe could be in store.

