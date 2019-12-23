HEARTLAND FLOOD: Corps of Engineers warns the risk still remains

For the first time since March Nebraska no longer has any active flood warnings, but the US Army Corp of Engineers is warning the threat is not over.

“It is going to be a little scary out there this winter,” said Trish Lambert, Deputy Chief, System Restoration Team - Omaha District. “We've been able to get out and see the damages that we weren't able to see up until this point.”

Lambert said the damage is extensive.

“What we found is there is a tremendous amount of damage, but also things that folks could assume are up to how they were before, they aren't,” said Lambert.

Dan Steyskal's home was wiped out when floodwaters swept over Hanson Lake in March.

“The levees are in shambles, they're nowhere near what they were when we got flooded the first time,” said Steyskal.

“I never really feared that river but the day we were scrabbling around trying to get everything out of the house every time I walked by the sliding glass door over here I would look at the river and it would look like eight-foot waves."

Lamber told 6 News it’s important people stay diligent right now.

"You don't want to out of curiosity go look around things,” said Lambert. "There's water right up to the toe of the levees so it's very dangerous if anyone were to accidentally slip off."

The water also stuck around long enough to do a lot of damage to roads.

“Plan your routes there's plenty of information folks can get regarding infrastructure regarding travel,” said Lambert.

Throughout Nebraska, Iowa and Northern Missouri, the Corps has about 17 levee breaches remaining to fix. There is also debris and other damage to take care of which span more than 500-miles of levee. They hope to have all the fixes made by next October.

