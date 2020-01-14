Corps issuing warning to be prepared for spring flooding

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says despite tackling hundreds of miles of levee repairs, people still need to be ready for possible flooding this spring.

"It is important that you remain vigilant and have an evacuation plan in place,” said Col. John Hudson, public service announcement.

The Corps also wants people to pay attention to the National Weather Service website, where river levels are posted; as well to know how your county officials will get a hold of you if you need to evacuate.

It’s something Vicky Williams’ family is familiar with. They lived in an RV park for nearly 9 months last year after evacuating from their home in Pottawattamie County. Now they're making sure they're ready to do it again.

"This is the stuff I've packed to go so we can just put back in the camper and go,” said Williams. “Our essentials that we'll need. . . I don't have our clothes packed yet, that's going to be a last-minute thing and our medicine's going to be a last-minute thing to go.”

She says the thought of having to evacuate again is draughting.

"You just want to sit down and cry . . . that last time we had to pull out of here -- we all went to Sapp's truck stop and we sat there and we thought, ‘okay, now what do we do?’."

We won’t know exactly what to expect in terms of flooding this spring until next month when the National Weather Service releases its official flood forecast.

