Corps closes final Platte River levee breach

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has closed the final levee breach along the Platte River Ames Diking District System about 4 miles south of North Bend.

The closure will offer flood risk management benefits to the area behind the levee system until full repairs can be completed, according to the Corps.

“Closing the last breach along the Platte River is a major milestone in repairing the flood risk management infrastructure damaged by last year’s historical flooding. We will continue to work hand-in-hand with our levee sponsors to repair these damaged levee systems to their pre-flood conditions, as we know how important the levee systems are to the local communities and landowners,” said Maj. Aaron Ellinger, USACE Resident Engineer for the Ames Diking – Platte River Levee Repair Project.