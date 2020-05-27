WEDNESDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: Half of Americans say they would get a vaccine against virus

Get a quick look at today's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.

—

TODAY'S CASES: Nebraska & Iowa

RELATED: More coverage | Case map | Metro exposure sites | INFO

—

Today's livestreams

10:30 a.m. -- Henry Doorly Zoo reopening update [WATCH]

11 a.m. -- Iowa governor's COVID-19 update [WATCH]

2 p.m. -- Nebraska governor's COVID-19 update [WATCH]

3:30 p.m. -- Lincoln-Lancaster County COVID-19 update [WATCH]

Today's developments

10:25 a.m. -- The location of a TestIowa site in Pottawattamie County was announced Wednesday morning and will be placed at the Western Historic Trails Center in Council Bluffs beginning Friday.

9:28 a.m. -- Only about half of Americans say they would get a COVID-19 vaccine if the scientists working furiously to create one succeed, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

5:25 a.m. -- The White House said that President Donald Trump followed the law when he fired multiple inspectors general in the last two months, but the administration offered no new details about why they were let go.

4:30 a.m. -- As Mediterranean beaches and Las Vegas casinos laid out plans to welcome tourists again, South Korea announced a spike in new infections Wednesday and considered reimposing social distancing restrictions, revealing the setbacks ahead for other nations on the road to reopening.

3:14 a.m. -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Tuesday night that he would allow casinos to reopen June 4, welcoming tourists to return to the glitzy gambling mecca of Las Vegas.