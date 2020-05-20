WEDNESDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: Trump threatens to hold Michigan relief money over absentee ballots

Get a quick look at today's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.

—

—

Today's livestreams

11 a.m. -- Iowa governor's update

2 p.m. -- Nebraska governor's COVID-19 update

3:30 p.m. -- Lincoln-Lancaster County COVID-19 update [WATCH]

Today's developments

9:41 a.m. -- President Donald Trump threatened Wednesday to hold up coronavirus relief money for Michigan after he said — erroneously — that the state had sent absentee ballots to millions of voters. It's not clear that he can do so.

8:53 a.m. -- The Federal Trade Commission warned nursing homes residents and their families of reports of facilities trying to take the coronavirus stimulus payments of people on Medicaid.

6:59 a.m. -- CVS Health says it is returning $43 million it received from the federal government for coronavirus relief.

5:50 a.m. -- New Jersey’s top homeland security official received nearly nonstop calls in early March from grocery chains, trucking companies and other logistics firms wanting to know if rumors of an impending national lockdown were true.

5:25 a.m. -- Children who may developed the new coronavirus-related multisystem inflammatory syndrome have will likely have to hospitalized, but their parents should still bring them for treatment, doctors say.

4:18 a.m. -- As nations around the world loosen coronavirus restrictions, people are discovering that the return to normal is anything but.