WEDNESDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: Broadway shows canceled through Labor Day

Get a quick look at today's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.

—

TODAY'S CASES: Nebraska | Iowa

RELATED: More coverage | Case map | Metro exposure sites | INFO

—

Today's livestreams

11:30 a.m. -- Iowa governor's update

2 p.m. -- Nebraska governor's COVID-19 update

3:30 p.m. -- Lincoln-Lancaster County COVID-19 update

3:30 p.m. -- COVID-19 Q&A

Today's developments

7:40 a.m. -- Bloomberg, the gaming company for the Nintendo Switch, is having trouble getting parts for the console due to coronavirus lockdowns in Malaysia and the Philippines. The prediction for the company to sell 19 million Switches this year is likely bleak.

7:30 a.m. -- According to Broadway League officials, shows will not return through Labor Day at least, do to the coronavirus pandemic.

4 a.m. -- California college students may be taking online classes to begin their fall semester due to the coronavirus. Both the California State University system, which has 23 campuses, and the University of California, which has 10 campuses, said that they are not likely to fully reopen for the fall semester.

3:30 a.m. -- A disagreement between Tesla and San Francisco Bay Area authorities has come to an end. The plant will be able to operate on Monday as long as safety measures are followed.