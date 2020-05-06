WEDNESDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: Omaha Farmers Market announces new locations

Get a quick look at today's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.

—

—

Today's livestreams

2 p.m. -- Nebraska governor's COVID-19 update

3:30 p.m. -- Lincoln-Lancaster County COVID-19 update

4 p.m. -- COVID-19 Q&A with Dr. Bill Lydiatt of Methodist [DETAILS]

Today's developments

1 p.m. -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will not hold a daily press conference today as she is traveling to Washington, D.C. to provide an update to President Donald Trump and the Coronavirus Task Force on the status of COVID-19 in Iowa. Footage of the meeting will be broadcast at 1 p.m.

8:10 a.m. --Inmates are trading prison cells for house arrest, but it is not as simple as unlocking the cell door.

7:42 a.m. -- Amid the coronavirus outbreak, The Omaha Farmers Market announced new locations for the first weekend in June.

7:24 a.m. -- The Supreme Court’s third day of hearing arguments by telephone is its first chance at a high-profile case, this one involving the Affordable Care Act.

7:10 a.m. -- Even in absentia, House Democrats are seeking to drive the debate on the fifth coronavirus response bill, promising to produce a mega-package stuffed with Democratic priorities even as a chorus of GOP leaders voices hesitation about more spending.

5:59 a.m. -- In Russia, police are currently investigating three separate incidents where doctors have mysteriously fallen out of hospital windows. Two of them have died; one remains hospitalized.

4:16 a.m. -- From the marbled halls of Italy to the wheat fields of Kansas, health authorities are increasingly warning that the question isn’t whether a second wave of coronavirus infections and deaths will hit, but when — and how badly.