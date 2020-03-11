Coronavirus updates for Wednesday, March 11

Here's a review of Wednesday's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.

5:29 p.m. -- Big Ten Conference posts that it will limit attendance at all men's basketball tournament games, beginning Thursday. [DETAILS]

5:25 p.m. -- In reaction to the NCAA's spectator restrictions, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert releases a statement:

"The NCAA and its COVID-19 Advisory Panel made the tough decision to play without fans in the arenas.

As we learn more about the virus and the pace at which it spreads, it may be necessary for others to take similar actions.

The City of Omaha looks forward to welcoming the players, coaches, and families of the student-athletes who will play in the first round games here in Omaha later this month."

4:59 p.m. -- Creighton University communicated to students and faculty that it intends to resume classes as normal following spring break. [DETAILS]

4:52 p.m. -- DCHD said test results came back negative on a symptomatic child cared for at Children's Discovery Center in Omaha.

4 p.m. -- Iowa three public universities announced they are going online-only. Beginning March 23, classes will only be offered online after students return from next week's spring break.

3:50 p.m. -- NCAA closes March Madness games to the public and recommends schools limit all collegiate sports to essential personnel and family members.

3:44 p.m. -- President Trump tweets that he will address the nation tonight at 8. [DETAILS]

I will be addressing the Nation this evening at 9:00 P.M. (Eastern) from the Oval Office. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2020

2:15 p.m. -- Children's Discovery Center daycare reports it closed Wednesday for cleaning after a symptomatic child was tested, according to a spokesman for the Douglas County Health Department.

1:14 p.m. -- According to an update from UNMC/Nebraska Medicine, the Crofton student was transferred to the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit and is in serious condition.

12:40 p.m. -- The World Health Organization declared coronavirus a global pandemic.

10:32 a.m. -- Officials gave an update Wednesday morning about official coronavirus precautions and procedures in place in Omaha and Douglas County.

10:30 a.m. -- Methodist announces it, too, has launched a COVID-19 hotline. Douglas County Health Department, Pottawattamie County have set up hotlines. In addition, 2-1-1 was established by area organzations and health authorities.

9:06 a.m. -- Special Olympics Iowa has canceled its mid-winter tournament, slated for Friday and Saturday in Iowa City.

7:50 a.m -- 6 News has learned Nebraska's fifth presumptive positive case of coronavirus is a Crofton Public Schools student who had attended girls state basketball tournament games in Lincoln.