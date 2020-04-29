WEDNESDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: US considers testing international travelers

Get a quick look at today's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.

—

—

Today's livestreams

11 a.m. -- Iowa governor's update

2 p.m. -- Nebraska governor's COVID-19 update

3:30 p.m. -- Lincoln-Lancaster County COVID-19 update

TBA p.m. -- White House COVID-19 update

Today's developments

9:20 a.m. --Four new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Wednesday.

7:08 a.m. -- President Donald Trump said his administration is considering requiring travelers on certain incoming international flights to undergo temperature and virus checks to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

5:22 a.m. -- The Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund has sued the federal government over its denial of coronavirus relief payments to U.S. citizens who are married to immigrants without social security numbers.

4:31 a.m. -- As governments move forward with plans to ease coronavirus restrictions, health officials around the globe are calling on the public to remain vigilant so that hard-won victories in the battle against the pandemic are not lost.