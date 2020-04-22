WEDNESDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: Seven more deaths in Iowa; Tyson closes pork plant in Waterloo

(WOWT) -- Get a quick look at Wednesday's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.
TODAY'S CASES: Iowa
Wednesday's news conferences
11 a.m. -- Iowa COVID-19 update [WATCH]
1 p.m. -- CHI update on St. Francis in Grand Island
2 p.m. -- Nebraska COVID-19 update
3:30 p.m. -- Lincoln-Lancaster Councy COVID-19 update [WATCH]
4 p.m. -- White House Coronavirus Task Force update
5 p.m. -- Nebraska COVID-19 response update in Spanish
Wednesday's developments
10:47 a.m. -- Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting seven additional COVID-19 deaths and 107 more cases than were reported at this time Tuesday.
9:23 a.m. -- Tyson Fresh Meats, a subsidiary of Tyson Foods, Inc., announced its plans to indefinitely suspend operations at its Waterloo plant, the company's largest pork-producing location.
5:52 a.m. -- Stocks around the world are clawing higher — even the oil market turned higher: After zig-zagging overnight, U.S. oil prices jumped 21% after President Trump threatened the destruction of any Iranian gunboats that harass U.S. Navy ships, raising the possibility of a drop-off in oil supplies.