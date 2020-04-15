WEDNESDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: Four more deaths, another long-term care outbreak in Iowa

Get a quick look at Wednesday's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.

Wednesday's livestreams

Iowa COVID-19 response update [ WATCH Nebraska COVID-19 response update [ WATCH Lincoln-Lancaster County COVID019 response updateDr. David Quimby Q&AWhite House Coronavirus Task Force

Wednesday's developments

In her daily update, Gov. Kim Reynolds announces four more COVID-19 deaths in Iowa, three of them elderly residents. She also said an outbreak has been identified at another long-term care facility.

10:51 a.m. -- Electronics retailer Best Buy has announced it will furlough 51,000 hourly workers beginning April 19 in response to the coronavirus pandemic’s effect on the economy.

9:15 a.m. -- Stocks swung back down after more signs piled up of the economic damage being caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

9:12 a.m. -- Nations around the world reacted with alarm to President Trump's announcement Tuesday that the U.S. will halt the sizable funding it sends to the World Health Organization. Health experts warned the move could jeopardize global efforts to stop the coronavirus pandemic.

8:51 a.m. -- The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is advising against sharing senior photos on social media as it can reveal information commonly used in online security questions.

8:22 a.m. -- Praising the "6 rules" released last week by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour tells the county health board that the state is expected to hit peak COVID-19 hospitalizations at the end of the month, meaning most exposures would be happening now.

7:34 a.m. -- The Internal Revenue Service's "Get My Payment" web tool went live this morning, allowing people to track their direct payment from the coronavirus relief package.

7:29 a.m. -- The Tour de France rescheduled to start in August, with cycling's two other Grand Tours happening thereafter.

6:53 a.m. -- Restoration of the Cathedral of Notre Dame, one year after a cataclysmic fire gutted its interior and toppled its famous spire, has been halted.

4:15 a.m. -- Government relief checks began arriving in Americans’ bank accounts.

—

RELATED: More coverage | Case map | Metro exposure sites | INFO