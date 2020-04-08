WEDNESDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: La Vista cancels summer festival

Get a quick look at Wednesday's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.

Wednesday's scheduled livestreams

11 a.m. -- Iowa COVID-19 response update by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

2 p.m. -- Nebraska COVID-19 response update by Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Wednesday's developments

8:59 a.m. -- The City of La Vista's Salute to Summer Festival has been canceled, city officials announced Wednesday. The decision was necessary to ensure the health and safety of the community, Mayor Doug Kindig said in a statement. Additionally, all events and programming through the end of May have been canceled.

8:27 a.m. -- Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts will answer questions during a town hall meeting on COVID-19 at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. The meeting will be broadcast on TV and radio by NET, and on NET's website and Facebook page.

