WEDNESDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: 2 deaths, 52 new cases in Iowa; Douglas County Sheriff's Office to discuss arrest at 1 p.m.

Below is a review of Wednesday's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.

Wednesday's planned news conferences

Douglas County Sheriff's Office updateNebraska COVID-19 updateIowa COVID-19 updateWhite House Coronavirus Task Force update

Wednesday's updates

Iowa Department of Public Health reports two COVID-19 deaths — both age 81 or older, one in Polk County and the other in Washington County; and 52 new cases in the state, including a child age 17 or younger reported yesterday by Pottawattamie County's health department

11:12 a.m. -- Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reports one new lab-confirmed case, a man in his 30s, bringing the health district's total to nine.

10:44 a.m. -- The Douglas County Sheriff's Office announced it will have a 1 p.m. news conference "in regards to a significant arrest dealing with the current COVID-19 situation."

