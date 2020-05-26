TUESDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: WHO warns 1st wave not over

Get a quick look at today's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.

—

TODAY'S CASES: Nebraska & Iowa

—

Today's livestreams

11 a.m. -- Iowa governor's COVID-19 update

2 p.m. -- Nebraska governor's COVID-19 update

3 p.m. -- President Trump address

3:30 p.m. -- Lincoln-Lancaster County COVID-19 update [WATCH]

Today's developments

10:24 a.m. --The trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange reopened for the first time in two months with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ringing the iconic bell, but the controlled chaos was more subdued Tuesday under new pandemic rules.

8:19 a.m. -- When Martha Kebede’s adult sons immigrated from Ethiopia and reunited with her in South Dakota this year, they had few work opportunities.

8:15 a.m. -- As airlines see more passengers return to the airport, security will look a little different thanks to the pandemic.

8:13 a.m. -- Farmers and ranchers who have been hurt financially by the coronavirus pandemic have an opportunity to get aid from the federal government starting Tuesday.

5:16 a.m. -- Congress is at a crossroads in the coronavirus crisis wrestling over whether to “go big,” as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants for the next relief bill, or hit “pause,” as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell insists.

4:45 a.m. -- As Brazil and India struggle with surging coronavirus cases, a top health expert is warning that the world is still in the very middle of the outbreak, dampening hopes for a speedy global economic rebound and renewed international travel.