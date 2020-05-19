TUESDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: Treasury Dept. to mail stimulus debit cards

Get a quick look at today's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.

TODAY'S CASES: Nebraska | Iowa

Today's livestreams

11 a.m. -- Iowa governor's update

2 p.m. -- Nebraska governor's COVID-19 update

3:30 p.m. -- Lincoln-Lancaster County COVID-19 update [WATCH]

Today's developments

8:25 a.m. -- The USS Theodore Roosevelt will return to sea later this week, nearly two months after the ship was sidelined in Guam with a rapidly growing coronavirus outbreak, U.S. officials said as the crew finished final preparations to depart.

8:09 a.m. -- A Connecticut college student has come up with a creative way to teach children about coronavirus.

7:39 a.m. -- President Donald Trump said he is taking a malaria drug to protect against the coronavirus, despite warnings from his own government that it should only be administered for COVID-19 in a hospital or research setting due to potentially fatal side effects.

7:39 a.m. -- Health experts say U.S. President Donald Trump's increasing attacks on the World Health Organization for its handling of the coronavirus demonstrate a profound misunderstanding of the U.N. agency's role and could ultimately serve to weaken global health.

6:04 a.m. -- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will likely come under tough questioning from senators Tuesday about a small business lending program included in the government's $2 trillion relief package.

5:38 a.m. -- The U.S. Treasury Department announced Monday it’s going to start mailing about 4 million payments stimulus payments on debit cards.

4:37 a.m. -- New coronavirus cases have been spiking from India to South Africa to Mexico in a clear indication that the pandemic is far from over, while Russia and Brazil now sit behind only the United States in the number of reported infections.

