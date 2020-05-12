TUESDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: Navajo tribe struggles with isolation; Homeland Security cracking down on fraud

Get a quick look at today's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.

—

TODAY'S CASES: Nebraska | Iowa

—

Today's livestreams

10 a.m. -- House Oversight Committee hearing [WATCH]

11:30 a.m. -- Iowa governor's update [WATCH]

2 p.m. -- Nebraska governor's COVID-19 update

3:30 p.m. -- Lincoln-Lancaster County COVID-19 update [WATCH]

Today's developments

11:30 a.m. -- Gov. Kim Reynolds announces 539 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Iowa, noting that total also includes 319 cases confirmed from the April 29-30 testing of Nebraska residents who work at an Iowa food processing plant.

11 a.m. -- The Nebraska Air National Guard is planning to fly its Stratotanker around the state Wednesday in appreciation of healthcare professionals and others responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

10:51 a.m. -- The Douglas County Health Department reported it has confirmed 80 new cases of COVID-19. This total includes cases that were unable to be reported Monday, a DCHD spokesman said.

10:26 a.m. -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, warned that “the consequences could be really serious” if cities and states reopen the U.S. economy too quickly. Fauci was among the health experts testifying to the Senate Health, Labor and Pensions Committee. [WATCH]

10:17 a.m. -- Steak 'N Shake announced 57 of its 553 remaining restaurants will be permanently shut down, as will 51 company-owned stores and six franchises.

9:12 a.m. -- The Walt Disney Company said it will put the live version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s "Hamilton" on Disney Plus starting July 3. It had been slated to be in movie theaters in October 2021.

8:06 a.m. -- Many homes across the Navajo reservation in Arizona don’t have running water, live in crowded houses where self-quarantine is impossible, and drive hours to the nearest grocery store. The virus arrived on the reservation in early March when a man who had been to a basketball tournament in Tuscon made the long drive back to his reservation.

8 a.m. -- Polls open in Nebraska for the nation's first in-person primary election conducted since the start of the pandemic.

6:11 a.m. -- Homeland Security Investigations, an arm of the Department of Homeland Security, is leading a nationwide crackdown on a wave of fraud tied to the outbreak. It has opened over 370 cases and so far arrested 11 people.