TUESDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: Masks for the Many needs donations, sewing volunteers

Get a quick look at today's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.

TODAY'S CASES: Nebraska | Iowa

Today's livestreams

11 a.m. -- Iowa governor's update

2 p.m -- Nebraska governor's COVID-19 update

3:30 p.m. -- Lincoln-Lancaster County COVID-19 update

Today's developments

9:05 a.m. --The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced 40 new cases of COVID-19 in Lincoln Tuesday morning, bringing the community total to 434.

9:04 a.m. -- The Douglas County Health Department announced a partnership with the Eastern Nebraska/Western Iowa Medical Reserve Corps to launch "Masks for the Many." The program is looking for donations of 100 percent cotton fabric, elastic of any size or color and any color of thread to make cloth masks for daily use. Volunteers to sew masks are also needed. Donated materials can be taken to the Eastern Nebraska/Western Iowa Medical Reserve Corps at 1414 S. Washington St. in Papillion. The group may be contacted at easternnebraskamrc@gmail.com or call (402) 739-9052.