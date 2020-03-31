TUESDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: Washington County officials to give update at 11 a.m.

Below is a review of Tuesday's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.

Tuessday's planned news conferences

Washington County update at Blair City HallNebraska COVID-19 updateIowa COVID-19 updateWhite House Coronavirus Task Force update

Tuesday updates

7:43 a.m. -- Two ships carrying passengers and crew from an ill-fated South American cruise are pleading with Florida officials to let them carry off the sick and dead, but Gov. Ron DeSantis says Florida's health care resources are already stretched too thin.

6:21 a.m. -- As worldwide infections soared past the 800,000 mark, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo begged for health care reinforcements, saying up to 1 million more workers were needed. New York state's death toll climbed by more than 250 people in a day to over 1,200.

5:35 a.m. -- Global stocks mostly rise amid continuing outbreak worries.

4:28 a.m. -- China reports just one new death from the coronavirus and 48 new cases, claiming that all new infections came from overseas. Wuhan, the Chinese city once at the center of the outbreak, reopens.

