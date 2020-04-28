TUESDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: Iowa, Nebraska businesses prepare to reopen

(WOWT) -- Get a quick look at today's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.
Today's livestreams
11 a.m. -- Iowa governor's update
2 p.m. -- Nebraska governor's COVID-19 update
3:30 p.m. -- Lincoln-Lancaster County COVID-19 update
TBA p.m. -- White House COVID-19 update
Today's developments
9:12 a.m. --No new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Lincon-Lancaster County Health Department on Tuesday morning.
8:01 a.m. -- Family Fare has updated its policy beginning April 27 to require all customers and employees to wear face masks or coverings while in-store unless they have a medical condition which prohibits them from doing so.
7:55 a.m. -- Planet Fitness centers in Iowa are allowed to reopen Friday. McCall Gosselin, Senior Vice President of Communications for Planet Fitness, said they are working closely with local franchisees to determine a reopening date.
7:52 a.m. -- JetBlue is set to become the first major U.S. airline to require passengers to wear face coverings.
6:56 a.m. -- The Los Angeles Lakers have repaid a loan of roughly $4.6 million from coronavirus business relief funds after learning the program had been depleted.