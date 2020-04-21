TUESDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: Deal reportedly reached on aid package for small businesses

Get a quick look at Tuesday's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.

Tuesday's news conferences

Tuesday's developments

Postponed last month, this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee has officially been canceled , meaning kids who are in eighth grade this year will miss their final opportunity to compete in the national finals.

7: 56 a.m. -- Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said an agreement has been reached on major elements of a nearly $500 billion coronavirus aid package for small businesses, including additional help for hospitals and virus testing.

7:01 a.m. -- World shares skid after oil prices plunge below zero.

5:30 a.m. -- A retired milkman in upstate New York is making his rounds again, as demand for delivery services has shot up because of stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus outbreak.

3:10 a.m. -- More than 40 workers at Braskem America in Pennsylvania ended nearly a month of 12-hour shifts making equipment for healthcare workers, more than 40 employees in Pennsylvania were finally able to go home.