TUESDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: Deal reportedly reached on aid package for small businesses

(WOWT) -- Get a quick look at Tuesday's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.
Tuesday's news conferences
11 a.m. -- Iowa COVID-19 update
2 p.m. -- Nebraska COVID-19 update
3:30 p.m. -- Lincoln-Lancaster Councy COVID-19 update [WATCH]
TBA -- White House Coronavirus Task Force update
Tuesday's developments
8:22 a.m. -- Postponed last month, this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee has officially been canceled, meaning kids who are in eighth grade this year will miss their final opportunity to compete in the national finals.
7: 56 a.m. -- Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said an agreement has been reached on major elements of a nearly $500 billion coronavirus aid package for small businesses, including additional help for hospitals and virus testing.
7:01 a.m. -- World shares skid after oil prices plunge below zero.
5:30 a.m. -- A retired milkman in upstate New York is making his rounds again, as demand for delivery services has shot up because of stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus outbreak.
3:10 a.m. -- More than 40 workers at Braskem America in Pennsylvania ended nearly a month of 12-hour shifts making equipment for healthcare workers, more than 40 employees in Pennsylvania were finally able to go home.