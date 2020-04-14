TUESDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: Stocks open higher on Wall Street; IMF predicts grim financial year ahead

Get a quick look at Tuesday's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.

Tuesday's livestreams

Iowa COVID-19 response update [ WATCH Nebraska COVID-19 response update [ WATCH White House Coronavirus Task Force

Tuesday's updates

8:36 a.m. -- On morning TV talk shows, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo pushed back against President Trump's claim of “total” authority to reopen the nation's virus-stalled economy, saying "We don’t have a king. We have a president. ...the president doesn’t have total authority.”

8:28 a.m. -- As governments grapple with when and how to reopen their countries for business, the International Monetary Fund projected that the world economy will suffer its worst year since the Great Depression in the 1930s. The grim forecast Tuesday underscored the dilemma facing world leaders as they strive to balance public health against economic stability.

6:42 a.m. -- A team, which is not expected to include health officials, has begun meeting behind closed doors in the West Wing to tackle how to begin reopening the American economy.

4:46 a.m. -- An emergency room doctor in Miami is appealing the emergency order that temporarily stripped her of custody of her 4-year-old daughter while she treats patients during the coronavirus pandemic.

1:38 a.m. -- A respiratory therapist and new mom from Washington returned home after spending weeks in the hospital fighting COVID-19 and even delivering her baby while in a medically induced coma.

—

RELATED: More coverage | Case map | Metro exposure sites | INFO