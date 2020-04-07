TUESDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: Stocks climb in early trading on Wall Street

Get a quick look at Tuesday's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.

Tuesday's scheduled news conferences

Iowa COVID-19 response updateNebraska COVID-19 response update

Tuesday developments

Stocks climbed in early trading on Wall Street as markets around the world piled on even more gains following their huge rally a day earlier.

8:54 a.m. -- The Navy's acting secretary has been forced to apologize after a profanity-laden broadside in which he called the fired commander of the coronavirus-stricken USS Theodore Roosevelt "too naive or too stupid.”

8:05 a.m. -- Kansas City Public Schools has suspended its free meal distribution program for students after a food service worker helping with the effort tested positive for COVID-19.

7:39 a.m. -- Social media platforms are taking steps to limit the spread of conspiracy theories claiming a connection between COVID-19 and the new super-fast wireless technology. Mobile operators even said vandals set fire to their towers in the United Kingdom in the past few days because of the conspiracy theories.

5:22 a.m. -- Colleges across the nation are scrambling to close deep budget holes — and some have been pushed to the brink of collapse — after the coronavirus outbreak triggered financial losses that could total more than $100 million at some institutions.

—

RELATED: More coverage | Case map | Metro exposure sites | INFO