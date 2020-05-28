THURSDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: Mail-in voting could turn Election Day into Election Week, officials say

Get a quick look at today's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.

TODAY'S CASES: Nebraska & Iowa

Today's livestreams

11 a.m. -- Iowa governor's COVID-19 update [WATCH]

2 p.m. -- Nebraska governor's COVID-19 update

3:30 p.m. -- Lincoln-Lancaster County COVID-19 update [WATCH]

4 p.m. -- COVID-19 Q&A with Dr. Adi Pour [WATCH]

5 p.m. -- Nebraska governor's COVID-19 update in Spanish [WATCH]

Today's developments

10:28 a.m. -- Douglas County Health Department reports an additional death and 264 more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the county.

10:20 a.m. -- Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and his wife, Anne Holton, have tested positive for coronavirus antibodies, which indicate an earlier infection, according to a statement from his office.

7:32 a.m. -- State election officials in some key battleground states have recently warned that it may take days to count what they expect will be a surge of ballots sent by mail out of concern for safety amid the pandemic.

6:54 a.m. -- First-time applications for unemployment aid, though still high by historical standards, have now fallen for eight straight weeks. Roughly 2.1 million people applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, a sign that companies are still slashing jobs in the face of a deep recession even as more businesses reopen and rehire some laid-off employees.

6:12 a.m. -- India saw another record daily jump in coronavirus cases. Russia reported a steady increase in its caseload, even as the city of Moscow and provinces across the vast country moved to ease restrictions in sync with the Kremlin's political agenda. And South Korea reported its biggest jump in infections in more than 50 days, a setback that could erase some of the hard-won gains that have made it a model for the rest of the world.