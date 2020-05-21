THURSDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: Fake Zoom help line directing customers to internet scam site

Get a quick look at today's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.

—

TODAY'S CASES: Nebraska | Iowa

—

Today's livestreams

11:05 a.m. -- Iowa governor's COVID-19 update [WATCH]

2 p.m. -- Nebraska governor's COVID-19 update [WATCH]

3:30 p.m. -- Lincoln-Lancaster County COVID-19 update [WATCH]

5 p.m. -- Nebraska governor's COVID-19 update in Spanish [WATCH]

Today's developments

2:07 p.m. -- A fake Zoom support line is misdirecting customers to internet scam sites after telling them the help line is down.

2 p.m. -- Gov. Pete Ricketts announced in his daily news conference that many businesses, venues, and events throughout most of Nebraska will be able to reopen/resume June 1, with certain restrictions in place.

1:33 p.m. -- Pottawattamie County Public Health reported 10 new COVID-19 cases, nine in Council Bluffs and one in Carter Lake, for a total of 199 positive cases in the county to date.

12:40 p.m. -- In a Facebook post showing a burned-out car door, a Wisconsin fire department is warning people about the dangers of leaving hand sanitizer in their vehicles on a hot day since most are alcohol-based, making them flammable.

12:40 p.m. -- A California nurse posted before-and-after photos to show how his battle with COVID-19 affected his physical appearance. Mike Schultz, 43, battled the virus for six weeks and was on a ventilator for more than a month.

11:48 a.m. -- President Trump is on his way to Ypsilanti, Mich. — outside Detroit — to tour a Ford Motor Co. factory that had been repurposed to manufacture ventilators, the medical breathing machines governors begged for during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The visit comes amid a long-running feud with the state's Democratic governor and a day after the president threatened to withhold federal funds over the state's expanded vote-by-mail effort.

11:44 a.m. -- Life Care Center in Elkhorn reports a sixth resident had died and that five more residents and an employee have tested positive for COVID-19.

11:05 a.m. -- Gov. Kim Reynolds announces at her daily news conference that Iowa is expanding testing criteria through TestIowa.com "so that anyone who thinks that they should be tested can be."

9:51 a.m. -- President Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, was released from federal prison to serve the remainder of his sentence at home because of the coronavirus pandemic. Cohen, 53, was released on furlough as part of an attempt to slow the spread of the virus in federal prisons. He began serving his sentence last May and had been scheduled to remain in prison until November 2021.

8:24 a.m. -- Vermont's results may offer a playbook for the rest of the nation. Known, active coronavirus infections in Vermont’s corrections system are down nearly 1,000 percent over the last forty days -- from 48 inmates and staff to just five.

7:24 a.m. -- The U.S. Senate, which prides itself on being the world's greatest deliberative body, seems split in two on coronavirus deliberations: On one side is a Senate clamoring for a quick response to the virus outbreak at its door; on the other is the wait-and-see Senate hitting pause on swift action and carrying on with non-pandemic business.

7:18 a.m. -- Growing numbers of U.S. colleges are pledging to reopen this fall, with dramatic changes to campus life to keep the coronavirus at bay. Big lectures will be a thing of the past. Dorms will be nowhere near capacity. Students will face mandatory virus testing. And at some smaller schools, students may be barred from leaving campus.

6:39 a.m. -- The number of weekly unemployment applications has slowed for seven straight weeks, and last week, the figures declined in 38 states and the District of Columbia. Yet historically, they remain immense — roughly 10 times the typical figure that prevailed before the virus struck.