THURSDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: Whistleblower tells congressional panel U.S. lacks vaccine plan

Get a quick look at today's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.

TODAY'S CASES: Nebraska | Iowa

Today's livestreams

11 a.m. -- Iowa governor's update [WATCH]

2 p.m. -- Nebraska governor's COVID-19 update [WATCH]

3:30 p.m. -- Lincoln-Lancaster County COVID-19 update [WATCH]

Today's developments

8:55 a.m. -- Despite dealing with missed debt payments and a possible bankruptcy filing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, J.C. Penney's top four executives of the department store chain will each be getting bonuses of at least $1 million, including a $4.5 million payday for CEO Jill Soltau.

7:53 a.m. -- Remdesivir, the only drug that so far has shown some promise as a treatment for severe coronavirus patients, is in short supply. The state of California, in guidance to hospitals, said that they can consider having a lottery to decide which patients will get it because there’s not nearly enough remdesivir to go around.

6:39 a.m. -- Republicans surveying the COVID-19 wreckage aren't ready for another round of coronavirus aid, instead urging a “pause” as GOP leaders see an unfolding crisis that does not yet cry out for further action.

6:35 a.m. -- Nearly 3 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week as the viral outbreak led more companies to slash jobs even though most states have begun to let some businesses reopen under certain restrictions.

6:22 a.m. -- Testifying before a congressional panel, whistleblower Dr. Rick Bright, a vaccine expert who led a biodefense agency in the Department of Health and Human Services, said the country needs a plan to establish a supply chain for producing tens of millions of doses of a vaccine, and then allocating and distributing it fairly. The White House has launched what it calls “Operation Warp Speed” to quickly produce, distribute and administer a vaccine once it becomes available.

4:58 a.m. -- Federal agents reportedly served a search warrant at Sen. Richard Burr’s home as they investigate stock transactions he made after closed-door briefings on the coronavirus. Several other senators from both parties also sold and bought stock ahead of the market downturn that resulted from the pandemic. It’s not clear who else the Justice Department may be looking at, if anyone.