THURSDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: Trump valet tests positive, president tests negative

Get a quick look at today's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.

TODAY'S CASES: Nebraska | Iowa

RELATED: More coverage | Case map | Metro exposure sites | INFO

Today's livestreams

11 a.m. -- Iowa governor's COVID-19 update [WATCH]

1 p.m. -- Omaha-Douglas County COVID-19 update [WATCH]

2 p.m. -- Nebraska governor's COVID-19 update [WATCH]

3:30 p.m. -- Lincoln-Lancaster County COVID-19 update [WATCH]

Today's developments

12:56 p.m. -- Wayne Brady and the folks at “Let's Make a Deal” want to honor those fighting the coronavirus — and they don't have to wear their capes if they don't want to. Several contestants on the “Let’s Make a Deal: At Home” edition of the show have been front-line workers, but the new recruitment is intended to help dedicate an entire show to them.

12:24 p.m. -- U.S. military recruits who tested positive won't be allowed to begin the enlistment process until 28 days after the diagnosis, and they'll be required to submit all medical documentation, according to a Pentagon memo.

11:29 a.m. -- A member of the military serving as one of President Trump’s valets has tested positive for the coronavirus. The White House said the president and vice president have since tested negative for the virus and “remain in good health.”

11:12 a.m. -- Antibodies from a llama in Belgium show promise in blocking coronavirus from infecting cells.

11 a.m. -- Gov. Kim Reynolds announced during her news conference that Dr. Caitlin Pedati was asked to join the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

10:52 a.m. -- Dozens of U.S. children have been hospitalized with a serious inflammatory condition possibly linked with the coronavirus and first seen in Europe.

10:33 a.m. -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott removed jail as a punishment for violating his coronavirus restrictions following outcry by conservatives over a Dallas salon owner who was jailed for refusing to keep her business closed.

9:37 a.m. -- Neiman Marcus has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the first department store chain and second major retailer to be toppled by the coronavirus pandemic.

9:25 a.m. -- U.S. productivity fell a sharp 2.5% in the first three months of this year, the biggest decline since 2015, with labor costs jumping 4.8%.

8:14 a.m. -- In an ESPN survey of 1,000 people, 65% said they would support the return of sports even without fans in the stands.

6:39 a.m. -- Nearly 3.2 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week as the business shutdowns caused by the viral outbreak deepened the worst U.S. economic catastrophe in decades. Roughly 33.5 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the seven weeks since the pandemic began.

5:35 a.m. -- Two people have been arrested in Oklahoma City for allegedly shooting two McDonald’s employees after they were told the restaurant’s dining room was closed due to COVID-19.

4:48 a.m. -- The Internal Revenue Service wants stimulus money accidentally sent to people who have died to be returned.

4:36 a.m. -- Regional and political rifts are emerging in many European countries over how fast to lift the lid on the coronavirus lockdowns, as worries about economic devastation collide with fears of a second wave of deaths.

3:19 a.m. -- An internal investigation is underway since authorities began searching for 21-year-old Jahquez Scott, who was released from the Cook County Jail in Chicago on Saturday while wearing a protective face mask. He allegedly promised 28-year-old Quinton Henderson $1,000 in exchange for his identity.

1:06 a.m. -- The Trump administration has shelved a 17-page document created by the nation's top disease investigators with step-by-step advice to local authorities on how and when to reopen restaurants and other public places during the still-raging coronavirus outbreak.

