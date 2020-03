THURSDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: 2 exposure sites identified in Fremont; Ricketts signs relief bill

Below is a review of Thursday's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.

Thursday's planned livestreams

9 a.m. -- Blair and Washington County update

Blair and Washington County update 2 p.m. -- Update from Gov. Pete Ricketts and other Nebraska officials

Update from Gov. Pete Ricketts and other Nebraska officials 2:30 p.m. -- Update from Gov. Kim Reynolds and other Iowa officials

Thursday's developments

US jobless claims soar to record 3.3 million as layoffs jump, according to the Associated Press.

