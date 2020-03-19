THURSDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: President to address the nation about relief, containment efforts

Updated: Thu 11:02 AM, Mar 19, 2020

(WOWT) -- Here's a review of Thursday's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak:

10 a.m. -- White House Coronavirus Task Force gives an update as U.S. works to stabilize economy hit by coronavirus. Federal officials are focusing on the Trump administration’s $1 trillion plan to stabilize a national economy reeling from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

9:23 a.m -- J.C. Penney Co. Inc. announced it will close all stores temporarily, starting at 7 p.m. today.

9:15 a.m. -- Children's Hospital increases visitor restrictions. [DETAILS]

9:10 a.m. -- Papillion-La Vista Community Schools announces free lunch pick-ups will be available every Monday morning for families in need.


