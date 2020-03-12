THURSDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: Hoiberg diagnosed with Influenza A

Here's a review of Thursday's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.

8:48 a.m. -- Congress shuts down U.S. Capitol, House and Senate office buildings to public until April 1st.

8:45 a.m. -- Princess Cruises suspending global operations for 60 days.

8:41 a.m. -- Stock trading temporarily halted on Wall Street after market plunge; S&P 500 falls 7%

8:24 a.m. -- Hoiberg released statement on Twitter:

Please let it be known that I would never do anything that would put my team, family or anyone else in harm's way. I was feeling under the weather on Wednesday and we felt the right thing to do was to get checked out by a tournament doctor prior to our game in the Big Ten Tournament against Indiana. Once that medical official cleared me, I made a decision to coach my team. I would like to thank event staff for their car and professionalism. Also, thank you to everyone who has reached out for your support. This is a scary time for all of us. Let's offer our thoughts and prayers directly to those affected with the Coronavirus.

11:38 p.m. (Wednesday) -- UNL announced Husker Head Coach Fred Hoiberg did not have COVID-19 during Wednesday night's game. He was diagnosed with Influenza A.

