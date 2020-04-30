THURSDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: NASCAR to resume without fans; estimated $1 trillion needed to avoid local layoffs across U.S.

Get a quick look at today's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.

TODAY'S CASES: Nebraska | Iowa

Today's livestreams

11 a.m. -- Iowa governor's update [WATCH]

2 p.m. -- Nebraska governor's COVID-19 update [WATCH]

3:30 p.m. -- Lincoln-Lancaster County COVID-19 update

4 p.m. -- White House COVID-19 update

4 p.m. -- COVID-19 Q&A with Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert [WATCH]

5 p.m. -- Nebraska COVID-19 update in Spanish

8:30 p.m. -- Governor's COVID-19 town hall on NET-TV

Today's developments

2:21 p.m. -- NASCAR announced it will resume its season without fans starting May 17 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina with the premier Cup Series racing three more times in a 10-day span.

12:51 p.m. -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said state and local governments are seeking up to $1 trillion for coronavirus costs, a stunning benchmark for the next aid package that’s certain to run into opposition from Senate Republicans.

11:40 a.m. -- Nebraska received nearly 8,200 new unemployment claims last week as the fallout from coronavirus-related restrictions on business continued.

11 a.m. -- During her daily news conference, Gov. Kim Reynolds reported 14 more COVID-19 deaths — two more people than the previous day's record count — and 302 new cases.

10:25 a.m. -- Chick-fil-A is planning to sell meal kits for people to reheat at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

9:01 a.m. -- U.S. intelligence agencies are debunking a conspiracy theory, saying they have concluded that COVID-19 was “not manmade or genetically modified" but say they are still examining a notion put forward by the president and aides that the pandemic may have resulted from an accident at a Chinese lab.

8:08 a.m. -- A Texas A&M University professor believes a widely used tuberculosis vaccine could help mitigate the effects of COVID-19, therefore reducing the hospitalization and death rates related to the virus.

6:46 a.m. -- More than 3.8 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week as the U.S. economy slid further into a crisis that is becoming the most devastating since the 1930s. Roughly 30.3 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the six weeks since the coronavirus outbreak began forcing millions of employers to close their doors and slash their workforces.