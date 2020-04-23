THU APR 23 COVID-19 UPDATES: House passes $550 billion in additional aid; Trump expected to sign tonight

Get a quick look at Thursday's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.

Thursday's developments

7:38 p.m. -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says the state’s $26 million contract with Utah companies to increase coronavirus testing via TestIowa.com was developed after she got unsolicited advice from actor Ashton Kutcher.

6:12 p.m. -- In a 388-5 vote, Congress delivered a nearly $500 billion infusion of coronavirus spending, rushing new relief to employers and hospitals buckling under the strain of a pandemic that has claimed almost 50,000 American lives and one in six U.S. jobs.

6:06 p.m. -- Gov. Pete Ricketts and state officials gave an update on unemployment benefits, nutritional assistance programs and health measures being followed at meat processing plants as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

5:18 p.m. -- The Sarpy/Cass Health Department announced that a drive-thru COVID-19 testing event had been held Wednesday and Thursday at the Sarpy County Fairgrounds as part of a state-wide operation to increase testing.

4:09 p.m. -- Douglas County Health Department reports 23 new cases of COVID-19.

4 p.m. -- 6 News welcomed Dr. Angela Hewlett, medical director of the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit, to our studio Thursday for an interactive Q&A session with our audience.

3:57 p.m. -- The Small Business Administration issued an advisory clearly aimed at companies like restaurant chains Ruths’ Chris Steak House and Potbelly that received loans under the Paycheck Protection Program. The guidelines imply that unless a company can prove it was truly eligible for a loan, the money should be returned by May 7.

3:35 p.m. -- Lincoln updates its total to nine new cases of COVID-19 reported Thursday; there are now 106 confirmed cases in the Lincoln-Lancaster County health district.

3:06 p.m. -- After two months and more than 11,000 deaths that have made the nation’s nursing homes some of the most terrifying places to be during the coronavirus crisis, most of them still don’t have access to enough tests to help control outbreaks among their elderly residents.

2:58 p.m. -- A day after it announced it was closing its plant in Waterloo, Tyson Foods Inc. will temporarily close its meatpacking plant in north-central Indiana after 146 employees tested positive for COVID-19.

2:49 p.m. -- Pottawattamie County reports two new cases of COVID-19; both are self-isolating at home, but only one has been traced to an existing case.

1:51 p.m. -- A study shows there is no evidence to suggest COVID-19 can be sexually transmitted.

1:39 p.m. -- The House is voting to create a new subcommittee that will track more than $2 trillion in coronavirus aid, adding another layer of oversight as President Donald Trump's administration carries out the largest economic rescue in U.S. history.

12:44 p.m. -- The Food and Drug Administration commissioner said results from antibody tests, also known as serological tests, can help identify who has been infected and developed antibodies that may protect from future infection, as well as identify those still at risk.

12:04 p.m. -- East-Central District Health Department reports five new COVID-19 cases: three in Colfax County, two in Platte County.

11:55 a.m. -- New data show unemployment in the U.S. is swelling to levels last seen during the Great Depression of the 1930s, with 1 in 6 American workers thrown out of a job by the coronavirus. Meanwhile, evidence emerged that perhaps 2.7 million New York state residents have been infected by the virus — 10 times the number confirmed by lab tests.

11:07 a.m. -- Seven more big cats at the Bronx Zoo have tested positive for COVID-19.

11 a.m. -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds reports six more deaths and 176 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa in the past 24 hours.

10:40 a.m. -- Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has suspended multiple regulations licensing medical professionals to make it easier for them to work in health care facilities and nursing homes.

10:35 a.m. -- The number of Nebraska residents seeking unemployment benefits for the first time dropped again last week but is still far higher than usual. The U.S. Department of Labor says the state received 12,340 new unemployment claims during the week that ended April 18.

10:32 a.m. -- Nearly 28,000 more people filed initial unemployment claims last week in Iowa as the state’s economy continued to take a hit from efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus. That’s down from claims filed in previous weeks but still far above typical numbers

10:15 a.m. -- Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department confirms four more COVID-19 cases in its jurisdiction.

9:42 a.m. -- Stocks open slightly higher on Wall Street as crude oil rises.

8 a.m. -- The head of a government agency combating the coronavirus pandemic is alleging that he was ousted for opposing politically connected efforts to promote a malaria drug that President Trump touted without proof as a remedy for COVID-19.

6:11 a.m. -- World shares start out mixed after Wall Street rally as oil prices recover.

5:44 a.m. -- Governments are bearing that risk in mind with the onset of Ramadan, many Muslim leaders have closed mosques or banned collective evening prayer to ward off infections. The virus has already disrupted Christianity’s Holy Week, Passover, the Muslim hajj pilgrimage, and other major religious events.

4:44 a.m. -- Unemployment in the U.S. is swelling to levels last seen during the Great Depression of the 1930s, with 1 in 6 American workers thrown out of a job by the coronavirus. More than 4.4 million laid-off Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week. In all, roughly 26 million people — the population of the 10 biggest U.S. cities combined — have now filed for jobless aid in five weeks.

