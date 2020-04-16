THURSDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: Home construction collapses, millions more jobless claims filed

Get a quick look at Thursday's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.

Thursday's livestreams

Thursday's developments

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is looking into three newly confirmed cases of COVID-19. They are in their 30s and 50s, according to a news release from the health district

9:21 a.m. -- Stocks are mixed in early trading on Wall Street after the government reported that millions more workers lost their jobs last week, though not as many as had been feared.

8:07 a.m. -- The Commerce Department reports a 6.1% decline in the completion of homes being constructed, which means many homes are being left half-built. The drop was 15% of single-family houses, meaning that unless economic activity picks up soon there could be ghost towns half-built housing developments, a phenomenon last seen in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.

7:15 a.m. -- The wave of layoffs that has engulfed the U.S. economy since the coronavirus struck forced 5.2 million more people to seek unemployment benefits last week. Roughly 22 million have now sought jobless benefits in the past month.

4:59 a.m. -- Ten nurses at St. John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, Calif., are being paid but are not allowed to return to work pending an investigation from human resources after they told their managers they wouldn’t enter COVID-19 patient rooms without N95 masks.

12:13 a.m. -- Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen says he has tested positive for COVID-19. He is the first known active NFL player to contract coronavirus.