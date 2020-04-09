THURSDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: 16.8 million Americans out of work in recent weeks

Get a quick look at Thursday's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.

Thursday's scheduled livestreams

Iowa COVID-19 response updateNebraska COVID-19 response updateLincoln-Lancaster County updateWhite House Coronavirus Task Force update

Thursday's developments

Stocks jumped in early trading on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve took actions to provide up to $2.3 trillion in loans to households, local governments and small and large businesses as the country tips into what economists say may be the worst recession in decades.

8:42 a.m. -- World leaders and health officials are fervently warning that hard-won gains in the fight against the scourge must not be jeopardized by relaxing social distancing during the Easter holiday.

8:04 a.m. -- Numbers released by the U.S. government on Thursday showed that 6.6 million workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, on top of more than 10 million in the two weeks before that. That means more than 1 in 10 American workers have been forced out of a job since the crisis took hold.

8:03 a.m. -- Iowa Department of Labor reports 67,334 unemployment claims were filed between March 29 and April 4, with more than $27.5 million in unemployment insurance benefits paid to claimants in that time period.

7:43 a.m. -- The virus' continuing spread is raising doubts among lawmakers and aides that the House will reconvene in Washington as scheduled after April 20.

7:19 a.m. -- Omaha Steaks is partnering with Feeding America to provide meals for millions of families in need, donating 100,000 servings of protein through the Feeding America network of food banks.

6:20 a.m. -- Global shares track Wall Street gains, shrugging off jobs fears. Stocks rise ahead of U.S. labor report, and oil was up on output talks.

5:21 a.m. -- The U.S. government used an obscure public health law to justify one of its most aggressive border crackdowns ever: People fleeing violence and poverty to seek refuge in the U.S. are whisked to the nearest border crossing and returned to Mexico without a chance to apply for asylum.

3:29 a.m. -- As coronavirus outbreaks flatten in some places, a spike in deaths in Britain and New York and surges of reported new infections in Japan and in India’s congested cities make it clear the battle is far from over.

—

RELATED: More coverage | Case map | Metro exposure sites | INFO