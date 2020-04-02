THURSDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: Two new cases confirmed in Lincoln

(WOWT) -- Get a quick look at Thursday's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.
Thursday's planned livestreams
2 p.m. -- Nebraska COVID-19 update
2:30 p.m. -- Iowa COVID-19 update
4 p.m. -- Q&A with Dr. Adi Pour, Douglas County health director
Thursday's developments
10:05 a.m. -- Stocks jumped and the price of oil rocketed higher after President Trump said he expects Saudi Arabia and Russia to cut production of oil, dialing down a price war that had helped send the price of crude plunging.
9:05 a.m. -- Lincoln officials report two more confirmed cases of COVID-19.
8:58 a.m. -- Stocks opened modestly higher on Wall Street. Stocks had been headed for an even higher open until the U.S. unemployment report was released.
7:45 a.m. -- Global stocks and Wall Street futures rose early as investors look ahead to U.S. jobless claims figures for more clues on the extent of the virus outbreak's economic impact.
7:36 a.m. -- More than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — doubling a record high set just one week earlier — a sign that layoffs are accelerating in the midst of the coronavirus.
—
RELATED: More coverage | Case map | Metro exposure sites | INFO