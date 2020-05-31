SUNDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: Concern grows that protests could spread virus

Get a quick look at today's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.

TODAY'S CASES: Nebraska & Iowa

Today's developments

12:02 p.m. -- The Douglas County Health Department reported 127 new cases of COVID-19 in the area Sunday, bringing the community's total to 4,173.

9:43 a.m. -- Officials across the U.S. South are still scrambling to adjust their hurricane plans to the coronavirus. The big unknown: Where will people fleeing storms go?

4:27 a.m. -- The mayor of Atlanta, one of dozens of U.S. cities hit by massive protests, has a message for demonstrators: “If you were out protesting last night, you probably need to go get a COVID test this week.”

3 a.m. -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed a bill granting death benefits to the families of police officers, public health workers and other front-line workers who have died of the coronavirus.