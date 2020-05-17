SUNDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: Illinois child dies of COVID-19 complications

Updated: Sun 11:54 AM, May 17, 2020

(WOWT) -- Get a quick look at today's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.


Today's developments

9:55 a.m. -- A judge rejected Martin Shkreli's, a convicted pharmaceutical executive, request to be let out of prison to research a coronavirus treatment.

12:45 a.m. -- A 12-year-old boy from Illinois died of coronavirus complications just after midnight. Ernesto Guzman Lara had underlying health conditions.

 