SUNDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: concerns grow worldwide over second wave of infections

Get a quick look at today's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.

Today's developments

11:34 a.m. -- The Douglas County Health Department reported two deaths and 156 new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Sunday.

8:49 a.m. -- Mother's Day this year is a mix of love and extra imagination as families do without their usual brunches and huggy meet-ups.

6:36 a.m. -- After closing amid the coronavirus pandemic, the National Park Service is testing public access at several parks across the nation, including two in Utah, with limited offerings and services. Visitor centers and campgrounds remain largely shuttered at Bryce Canyon and Capitol Reef, but visitors are welcome at some of the sites.

5:00 a.m. -- A family in China, nightclubs in South Korea and a slaughterhouse in Germany: New clusters of coronavirus infections are igniting concerns about a second wave even as calls grow in some countries to relax restrictions even further.