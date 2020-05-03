SUNDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: Easing of lockdowns brings millions outside

Get a quick look at today's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.

Today's developments

10:32 a.m. --The Iowa Department of Public Health reported an additional 528 positive cases and nine deaths on Sunday.

9:56 a.m. --The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported three additional COVID-19 deaths on Sunday.

8:28 a.m. --Prime Minister Boris Johnson has offered more insight into his hospitalization for coronavirus, telling a British newspaper that he knew doctors were preparing for the worst.

5:38 a.m. --A 7-year-old boy from Massachusetts, friends and family celebrated his return home from the hospital after he beat COVID-19 and finished his chemotherapy treatments.

4:49 a.m. --The family of an 81-year-old Minnesota man, who died after testing positive for coronavirus, has filed a complaint against his long-term care facility, where roughly half of residents have been infected with COVID-19.

3:47 a.m. --From the United States to Europe to Asia, the easing of some coronavirus lockdowns brought millions out of their homes to enjoy the outdoors. Yet the global pandemic is still slicing through the defenses of other nations, causing infections and deaths to march relentlessly higher.