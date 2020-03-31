SUN MAR 29 COVID-19 UPDATES: Scotts Bluff County confirms first case of coronavirus

Below is a review of Sunday's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.

9:15 p.m. -- Scotts Bluff County has confirmed its first case of COVID-19. The case is a man in his 30s; contact investigation is underway.

8:35 p.m. -- Sarpy and Cass counties have confirmed two additional cases. Both are between 30 and 40 years old.

6:25 p.m. -- Lincoln officials announced two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 were found in the city today, bringing the community's total to six. Both cases are travel related.

5:50 p.m. -- President Trump is extending the voluntary national shutdown for a month as sickness rises in the U.S. The initial 15-day period of social distancing expires Monday, but now extends through April 30.

5:45 p.m. -- Sarpy, and Cass Counties have extended their social gathering restrictions to include beauty salons, nail salons, tattoo parlors, massage therapy offices, and other beauty industry services.

5:15 p.m. -- Three Rivers Health Department has confirmed an additional case connected to the Carter House outbreak in Washington County. The case is a woman in her 90s.

4:45 p.m. -- The White House COVID-19 task force and President Trump hold a press conference after Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases predicted that millions could be infected.

4:12 p.m. -- Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour urges community members to only make necessary trips to the grocery store.

4 p.m. -- Douglas County confirms 9 new COVID-19 cases. Four of the new cases had direct contact with a previous positive case, two are travel-related, and one is community spread. Others are being investigated.

3:15 p.m. -- Country Singer Joe Diffie passed away at 61-years-old from the coronavirus.

2:51 p.m. -- The DCHD confirmed two long-term care residents of the Douglas County Health Center were positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

2:27 a.m. -- Iran's president says the government has to weigh economic concerns as it takes measures to contain the pandemic. Syria reports its first fatality from the virus.

11:55 a.m. -- The Iowa Department of Public Health was notified Sunday there are 38 additional cases of Iowans with COVID-19. One man aged 61 to 80, died Saturday night in Linn County.

11:50 a.m. -- Experts say that the problem is not lack of money, it is the lack of available supplies to buy for hospitals running on shortages even after billions of tax dollars are headed there way.

11:01 a.m. -- Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Saturday the state's fourth COVID-19 directed health measure will include Burt, Cuming, Madison, and Stanton counties until May 6 . The DHM imposes limits on public gatherings, restaurants and bars.

10:34 a.m. -- A study by UNMC, Nebraska Medicine and NSRI researchers announced findings on Sunday with new evidence of environmental contamination of patient care areas from the virus which causes COVID-19.

9:50 a.m. -- New studies have discovered that the elderly are not the only ones who pose a risk of dying from the coronavirus. Age, gender, and certain underlying conditions may make you more vulnerable.

7:24 a.m. -- The World Health Organization is encouraging people to play video games amid the COVID-19 outbreak even after classifying video game playing as a mental health disorder in the past.

