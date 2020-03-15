SUNDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: Community spread causes more closings, travelers rush to get home

Here's a review of Sunday's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak:

8:00 a.m. -- The Archdiocese of Des Moines is cancelling all church masses in Council Bluffs and Des Moines today due to the virus.

6:00 a.m. -- Due to the community spread case of COVID-19, Gretna Public Schools is closing starting March 16 and will stay closed for two weeks. After two weeks, the school district says they will reevaluate.

5:00 a.m. -- Due to the European travel ban enforced on Friday and then expanded on Saturday, airports across the country have seen massive crowds. Americans returning to their homes are being funnelled through 13 U.S. airports that are taking extra screening precautions due to the virus.

