SUNDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: 7 deaths in Iowa, 77 new cases

Get a quick look at Sunday's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.

Sunday's livestreams

White House Coronavirus Task Force

Sunday's developments

2:20 p.m. -- Seven deaths were reported in Iowa on Sunday by the Iowa Department of Public Health, along with 77 additional cases. The deceased are two older adults and four elderly adults in Linn County and one elderly adult in Washington County.

11:48 a.m. -- Two more cases were confirmed in the Lincoln-Lancaster area, according to the LLCHD. The community's total is now 52.

