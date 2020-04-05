SUNDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: U.S. surgeon general warns of tough week ahead

Get a quick look at Saturday's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.

11:19 a.m. -- The U.S. surgeon general offered some of the starkest warnings yet as he braced Americans for the worsening fallout from the new coronavirus, warning “this is going to be the hardest and the saddest week of most Americans’ lives, quite frankly." The public was advised separately by the nation's infectious disease chief to “just buckle down” and that the virus probably won't be wiped out entirely this year.

10:27 a.m. -- Former Vice President Joe Biden says the Democratic National Convention that has already been delayed until August may need to be held virtually. Biden also said he plans to wear a mask in public.

8:31 a.m. -- In a rare address to the nation, scheduled to be broadcast Sunday night, Queen Elizabeth II plans to exhort Britons to rise to the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic, drawing on wisdom from her decades as Britain's head of state to urge discipline and resolve in a time of crisis.

7:14 a.m. -- Legendary New Orleans Saints placekicker Tom Dempsey died Saturday night after a battle with COVID-19. He was 73.

4:47 a.m. -- About one ton of food, worth $125,000 and intended to feed the athletes from the nearby Olympic Training Center, was brought to a food bank in Colorado Springs, Colo., for distribution to food banks in all 31 counties of southern Colorado.

Saturday's scheduled news conferences