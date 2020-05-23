SATURDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: China reports 0 new cases, India cases surge

Get a quick look at today's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.

TODAY'S CASES: Nebraska & Iowa

Today's developments

11:30 a.m. -- The Douglas County Health Department has confirmed an additional 136 cases and three new deaths.

5:30 a.m. -- China reported 0 new cases of coronavirus Saturday for the first time while India and Latin America see surges.

2:05 a.m. -- Officials around the world are warning of email scammers taking advantage during the pandemic with cybercrimes on the rise at a 600 percent increase.

