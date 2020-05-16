SATURDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: Nations prepare to reopen with warning

Get a quick look at today's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.

TODAY'S CASES: Nebraska | Iowa

Today's developments

11:40 a.m. -- The Douglas County Health Department and the Nebraska National Guard will be hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic at the South Omaha OneWorld Community Health Center on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

9:55 a.m. -- Public health experts have released a study saying they are falling short when it comes to contact tracing.

9:16 a.m. -- Across the nation, things are beginning to reopen, but many leaders are warning residents to not overdo it.

8:15 a.m. -- A Florida man has been living on a cruise ship docked outside of Italy for 8-weeks now. He is awaiting a negative coronavirus test.

2:20 a.m. -- Trump's claim to emergency powers are worrying some senators causing them to dig deeper into what the president can do amid the pandemic.

12:00 a.m. -- Keith Urban will preform tonight at an empty Grand Ole Opry via broadcast.