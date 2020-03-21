SATURDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: Local, state, and national developments

Here's a review of Saturday's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak:

11:00 a.m. -- President Trump and the White House task force will be holding a live press conference at 11:30 a.m. to provide updates regarding a $1 trillion economic rescue.

10:00 a.m. -- USA Track and Feild chief has joined the rebellion against the U.S. Olympics as they push for the Tokyo Games to be postponed amid coronavirus concerns.

8:30 a.m. -- At least 13 states have postponed voting and more are expected to do the same as health officials reign in on social distancing coronavirus containment measures.

