SATURDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: Pence gives update on White House task force

Here's a review of Saturday's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak:

Noon -- Vice President Mike Pence is giving an update with members of the White House’s coronavirus task force.

10 a.m. -- The Department of Correctional Services has announced that visitors are still allowed but several restrictions will be put in place in an effort to protect staff and inmates. After screening with several questions, the visitors will be allowed if they are considered to be low-risk.

9:50 a.m. -- Spain declares lockdown as coronavirus cases increase

7:43 a.m. -- Apple plans to temporarily close all its retail stores to help control the spread of coronavirus.

12:33 a.m. -- Puerto Rico sees first cases of coronavirus.

—

RELATED: Continuing coverage of the coronavirus outbreak